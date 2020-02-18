All apartments in Baltimore
1605 Wadsworth Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1605 Wadsworth Way

1605 Wadsworth Way · No Longer Available
Location

1605 Wadsworth Way, Baltimore, MD 21239
Loch Raven

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1605 Wadsworth Way Available 03/17/19 Charming 3 Bedroom Townhome in Loch Raven! - Charming 3 bedroom townhome in Loch Raven Blvd and Northern Pkwy in Loch Raven! Stylishly updated interior boasts modern neutral paint, custom built-in shelving, large bay window, and gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Separate dining area opens to a well-equipped kitchen offering sleek black appliances and custom tile along with access to the rear fenced yard! Spacious upper level includes 3 bright bedrooms and shared full bath with soaking tub. Improved lower level has tons of built-in storage and a full size washer/dryer for added convenience!

Vouchers welcome!
Proof of renters insurance required.
One small pet allowed with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zachary at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE4678865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 Wadsworth Way have any available units?
1605 Wadsworth Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1605 Wadsworth Way have?
Some of 1605 Wadsworth Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 Wadsworth Way currently offering any rent specials?
1605 Wadsworth Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 Wadsworth Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1605 Wadsworth Way is pet friendly.
Does 1605 Wadsworth Way offer parking?
No, 1605 Wadsworth Way does not offer parking.
Does 1605 Wadsworth Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1605 Wadsworth Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 Wadsworth Way have a pool?
No, 1605 Wadsworth Way does not have a pool.
Does 1605 Wadsworth Way have accessible units?
No, 1605 Wadsworth Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 Wadsworth Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1605 Wadsworth Way does not have units with dishwashers.
