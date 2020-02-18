Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1605 Wadsworth Way Available 03/17/19 Charming 3 Bedroom Townhome in Loch Raven! - Charming 3 bedroom townhome in Loch Raven Blvd and Northern Pkwy in Loch Raven! Stylishly updated interior boasts modern neutral paint, custom built-in shelving, large bay window, and gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Separate dining area opens to a well-equipped kitchen offering sleek black appliances and custom tile along with access to the rear fenced yard! Spacious upper level includes 3 bright bedrooms and shared full bath with soaking tub. Improved lower level has tons of built-in storage and a full size washer/dryer for added convenience!



Vouchers welcome!

Proof of renters insurance required.

One small pet allowed with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zachary at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com



(RLNE4678865)