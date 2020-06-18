All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

1604 W Pratt Street

1604 West Pratt Street · No Longer Available
Location

1604 West Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Pratt Monroe

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carpet
Come and see this lovely 3 story home located minutes from Downtown Baltimore and M & T Bank stadium. This beautiful home has 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms with a huge master suite that includes a full bath and a large walk-in closest. Hardwood floors throughout the home with carpet in all the right places and granite countertops in the kitchen. This townhouse has an unfinished basement for plenty of storage space, patio at the back where you can enjoy and spend family time and a lot of windows for natural light. Schedule your showing today and come see this beautiful home for your self. 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 W Pratt Street have any available units?
1604 W Pratt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1604 W Pratt Street have?
Some of 1604 W Pratt Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 W Pratt Street currently offering any rent specials?
1604 W Pratt Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 W Pratt Street pet-friendly?
No, 1604 W Pratt Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1604 W Pratt Street offer parking?
No, 1604 W Pratt Street does not offer parking.
Does 1604 W Pratt Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1604 W Pratt Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 W Pratt Street have a pool?
No, 1604 W Pratt Street does not have a pool.
Does 1604 W Pratt Street have accessible units?
No, 1604 W Pratt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 W Pratt Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1604 W Pratt Street does not have units with dishwashers.
