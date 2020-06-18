1604 W Pratt Street

Amenities

Come and see this lovely 3 story home located minutes from Downtown Baltimore and M & T Bank stadium. This beautiful home has 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms with a huge master suite that includes a full bath and a large walk-in closest. Hardwood floors throughout the home with carpet in all the right places and granite countertops in the kitchen. This townhouse has an unfinished basement for plenty of storage space, patio at the back where you can enjoy and spend family time and a lot of windows for natural light. Schedule your showing today and come see this beautiful home for your self.