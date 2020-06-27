All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

16 N ROSE STREET

16 North Rose Street · No Longer Available
Location

16 North Rose Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
1 MONTH FREE w/ signing of a 2 YR lease! City living at it's finest. This home has it all! Featuring an open concept main level with exposed brick, hardwood floors throughout, fresh paint, kitchen with loads of counter & cabinet space, stainless appliances, granite, and access to PARKING PAD. Upper level has two large bedrooms, hall full bath w/ jacuzzi tub, laundry, and access to rear deck. Fully finished lower level could be third bedroom or family room and includes built in wine bar, and second full bath. Easy access to Patterson Park, 95, Johns Hopkins, Downtown and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 N ROSE STREET have any available units?
16 N ROSE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 N ROSE STREET have?
Some of 16 N ROSE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 N ROSE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
16 N ROSE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 N ROSE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 16 N ROSE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 16 N ROSE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 16 N ROSE STREET offers parking.
Does 16 N ROSE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 N ROSE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 N ROSE STREET have a pool?
No, 16 N ROSE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 16 N ROSE STREET have accessible units?
No, 16 N ROSE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 16 N ROSE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 N ROSE STREET has units with dishwashers.
