16 N ROSE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

1 MONTH FREE w/ signing of a 2 YR lease! City living at it's finest. This home has it all! Featuring an open concept main level with exposed brick, hardwood floors throughout, fresh paint, kitchen with loads of counter & cabinet space, stainless appliances, granite, and access to PARKING PAD. Upper level has two large bedrooms, hall full bath w/ jacuzzi tub, laundry, and access to rear deck. Fully finished lower level could be third bedroom or family room and includes built in wine bar, and second full bath. Easy access to Patterson Park, 95, Johns Hopkins, Downtown and more!