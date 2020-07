Amenities

oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Perfect home with great location on 2nd floor, 2 bedroom, 1 full bath apartment just blocks from Cross Street Market! Home features 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath on top floor on 3 unit apartment building. Available 10/15/19. Move right in and start enjoying the CITY LIFE! Pictures are of Unit #3 but are identical to Unit #2. $1500 a month for two year lease.