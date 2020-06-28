All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM

1528 HOLLINS STREET

1528 Hollins Street · No Longer Available
Location

1528 Hollins Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Union Square

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
internet access
Bright, third floor rear, 1 bedroom apartment in architect-owned, historic townhouse overlooking Union Square Park. Apartment has 10 foot ceilings, wood floors, historic details, and wood blinds. Amenities include full kitchen w/ gas stove,dishwasher, disposal, full bath, basement storage and on-site laundry. On-street parking is easy and I-95, downtown and Univ. of MD are convenient. One cat ok; no smoking. 1 month security deposit & application. Credit check required.Owner pays hot water. Tenant is responsible for cable, internet, gas & electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1528 HOLLINS STREET have any available units?
1528 HOLLINS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1528 HOLLINS STREET have?
Some of 1528 HOLLINS STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1528 HOLLINS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1528 HOLLINS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1528 HOLLINS STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1528 HOLLINS STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1528 HOLLINS STREET offer parking?
No, 1528 HOLLINS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1528 HOLLINS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1528 HOLLINS STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1528 HOLLINS STREET have a pool?
No, 1528 HOLLINS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1528 HOLLINS STREET have accessible units?
No, 1528 HOLLINS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1528 HOLLINS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1528 HOLLINS STREET has units with dishwashers.
