1528 HOLLINS STREET

Amenities

Bright, third floor rear, 1 bedroom apartment in architect-owned, historic townhouse overlooking Union Square Park. Apartment has 10 foot ceilings, wood floors, historic details, and wood blinds. Amenities include full kitchen w/ gas stove,dishwasher, disposal, full bath, basement storage and on-site laundry. On-street parking is easy and I-95, downtown and Univ. of MD are convenient. One cat ok; no smoking. 1 month security deposit & application. Credit check required.Owner pays hot water. Tenant is responsible for cable, internet, gas & electric.