Baltimore, MD
1526 Covington Street - 1
Last updated October 11 2019 at 4:52 AM

1526 Covington Street - 1

1526 Covington Street · No Longer Available
Location

1526 Covington Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Highly sought-after townhouse available in Federal Hill for immediate occupancy. Located steps away from Riverside Park and an easy walk to the Inner Harbor, grocery stores, dozens of restaurants & local watering holes. Located minutes off 95 to save you time from driving through the city. Parking is widely available and no permits required, unlike other areas of Fed Hill. The home is recently renovated and each room has a full private bathroom. The kitchen has been updated also and is ready for entertaining. Washer/dryer located in the basement along with lots of room for storage. Classic Charm City features have been preserved including original wood floors, exposed brick, skylights, and high ceilings. Dogs and cats allowed on a case-by-case basis. Pictures do not do the house justice, schedule a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1526 Covington Street - 1 have any available units?
1526 Covington Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1526 Covington Street - 1 have?
Some of 1526 Covington Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1526 Covington Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1526 Covington Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1526 Covington Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1526 Covington Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1526 Covington Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1526 Covington Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 1526 Covington Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1526 Covington Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1526 Covington Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 1526 Covington Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1526 Covington Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1526 Covington Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1526 Covington Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1526 Covington Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
