1526 Covington Street - 1

Highly sought-after townhouse available in Federal Hill for immediate occupancy. Located steps away from Riverside Park and an easy walk to the Inner Harbor, grocery stores, dozens of restaurants & local watering holes. Located minutes off 95 to save you time from driving through the city. Parking is widely available and no permits required, unlike other areas of Fed Hill. The home is recently renovated and each room has a full private bathroom. The kitchen has been updated also and is ready for entertaining. Washer/dryer located in the basement along with lots of room for storage. Classic Charm City features have been preserved including original wood floors, exposed brick, skylights, and high ceilings. Dogs and cats allowed on a case-by-case basis. Pictures do not do the house justice, schedule a tour today!