1519 East Clement Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful townhouse with remodeled kitchen featuring recessed lighting, granite, and modern appliances. Energy saving thermo-pane windows. Enjoy this open floor plan with gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout. Relax in the sunny living and dining rooms. Additional half bath on the main floor. The main bedroom has custom windows around the base of the ceiling. Truly unique. This finished basement features a 14 x 7 rec. room. Pets case by case with additional fee. This is within minutes to Federal Hill. Great location.