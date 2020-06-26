All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 8 2019 at 4:43 PM

1519 East Clement Street

1519 East Clement Street · No Longer Available
Location

1519 East Clement Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Locust Point

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful townhouse with remodeled kitchen featuring recessed lighting, granite, and modern appliances. Energy saving thermo-pane windows. Enjoy this open floor plan with gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout. Relax in the sunny living and dining rooms. Additional half bath on the main floor. The main bedroom has custom windows around the base of the ceiling. Truly unique. This finished basement features a 14 x 7 rec. room. Pets case by case with additional fee. This is within minutes to Federal Hill. Great location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1519 East Clement Street have any available units?
1519 East Clement Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1519 East Clement Street have?
Some of 1519 East Clement Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1519 East Clement Street currently offering any rent specials?
1519 East Clement Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1519 East Clement Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1519 East Clement Street is pet friendly.
Does 1519 East Clement Street offer parking?
No, 1519 East Clement Street does not offer parking.
Does 1519 East Clement Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1519 East Clement Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1519 East Clement Street have a pool?
No, 1519 East Clement Street does not have a pool.
Does 1519 East Clement Street have accessible units?
No, 1519 East Clement Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1519 East Clement Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1519 East Clement Street has units with dishwashers.
