Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1516 COX STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1516 COX STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 30
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1516 COX STREET
1516 Cox Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Hampden
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1516 Cox Street, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1516 COX STREET have any available units?
1516 COX STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1516 COX STREET have?
Some of 1516 COX STREET's amenities include dishwasher, microwave, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1516 COX STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1516 COX STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 COX STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1516 COX STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1516 COX STREET offer parking?
No, 1516 COX STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1516 COX STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1516 COX STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 COX STREET have a pool?
No, 1516 COX STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1516 COX STREET have accessible units?
No, 1516 COX STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 COX STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1516 COX STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Munsey
7 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St
Baltimore, MD 21231
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Lumen Windsor Arms
4240 Bonner Road
Baltimore, MD 21216
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
26 Calvert
26 S Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Jefferson House
4 E 32nd St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct
Baltimore, MD 21209
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland