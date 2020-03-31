All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1516 COX STREET

1516 Cox Street · No Longer Available
Location

1516 Cox Street, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 COX STREET have any available units?
1516 COX STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1516 COX STREET have?
Some of 1516 COX STREET's amenities include dishwasher, microwave, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1516 COX STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1516 COX STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 COX STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1516 COX STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1516 COX STREET offer parking?
No, 1516 COX STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1516 COX STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1516 COX STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 COX STREET have a pool?
No, 1516 COX STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1516 COX STREET have accessible units?
No, 1516 COX STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 COX STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1516 COX STREET has units with dishwashers.
