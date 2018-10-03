1515 BELT STREET

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Bright and spacious 3bd/1ba on a beautiful tree lined street steps from Riverside Park with PARKING! 1515 Belt St offers original hardwood floors throughout upstairs area with an updated, shared full bathroom. Each bedroom has an oversized closet with organizer system in place. Kitchen is spacious, with large cabinets and leads to back parking pad with enough space for a large SUV. Bonus room upstairs can be used as a third bedroom, or finished basement has plenty of space for a third roommate. Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis with $250 deposit. Don't miss out on one of the best homes with PARKING in Riverside!