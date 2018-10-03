All apartments in Baltimore
1515 BELT STREET

1515 Belt Street · No Longer Available
Location

1515 Belt Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Bright and spacious 3bd/1ba on a beautiful tree lined street steps from Riverside Park with PARKING! 1515 Belt St offers original hardwood floors throughout upstairs area with an updated, shared full bathroom. Each bedroom has an oversized closet with organizer system in place. Kitchen is spacious, with large cabinets and leads to back parking pad with enough space for a large SUV. Bonus room upstairs can be used as a third bedroom, or finished basement has plenty of space for a third roommate. Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis with $250 deposit. Don't miss out on one of the best homes with PARKING in Riverside!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 BELT STREET have any available units?
1515 BELT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1515 BELT STREET have?
Some of 1515 BELT STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 BELT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1515 BELT STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 BELT STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1515 BELT STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1515 BELT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1515 BELT STREET does offer parking.
Does 1515 BELT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 BELT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 BELT STREET have a pool?
No, 1515 BELT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1515 BELT STREET have accessible units?
No, 1515 BELT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 BELT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1515 BELT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
