1513 W Fairmount Ave

End of Group Row Home in Franklin Square - Experience City Living in Charm City. Renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 4-level end unit row house. There is an extra lot next to this home that can be used for private parking. Living room, dining room and kitchen on main. Finished basement with full bath and storage area. Bedroom, Laundry, and powder room on second level. Very spacious and flooded with natural light. Near the Baltimore Harbor and other attractions.



Pets welcome with additional deposit and monthly pet fee.



3BR Vouchers welcome - we accept all programs.



