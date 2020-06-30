All apartments in Baltimore
1513 W Fairmount Ave

1513 West Fairmount Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1513 West Fairmount Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Franklin Square

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
End of Group Row Home in Franklin Square - Experience City Living in Charm City. Renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 4-level end unit row house. There is an extra lot next to this home that can be used for private parking. Living room, dining room and kitchen on main. Finished basement with full bath and storage area. Bedroom, Laundry, and powder room on second level. Very spacious and flooded with natural light. Near the Baltimore Harbor and other attractions.

Pets welcome with additional deposit and monthly pet fee.

3BR Vouchers welcome - we accept all programs.

(RLNE5485642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 W Fairmount Ave have any available units?
1513 W Fairmount Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1513 W Fairmount Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1513 W Fairmount Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 W Fairmount Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1513 W Fairmount Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1513 W Fairmount Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1513 W Fairmount Ave offers parking.
Does 1513 W Fairmount Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1513 W Fairmount Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 W Fairmount Ave have a pool?
No, 1513 W Fairmount Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1513 W Fairmount Ave have accessible units?
No, 1513 W Fairmount Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 W Fairmount Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1513 W Fairmount Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1513 W Fairmount Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1513 W Fairmount Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

