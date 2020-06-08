1512 Cypress St Baltimore City

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

3 BD/ 2 BA SFH in Curtis Bay! - Over 1870 sq.feet of living space in this in this Curtis Bay single family home.

-3 Bedrooms,

-2 Bathrooms,

-Kitchen with wooden floors,

-Fireplace

-Bbq Area

-Patio

-Yard

Completely New carpeted

Plenty parking space on the street



Single home in the Curtis Bay neighborhood in Baltimore!



Great Location! Nearby Elementary and High School, Brooklyn Park, stores, Food markets, Restaurants, Bay Brook Park, Farring Baybrook Park and Duane Avenue Park.



All the utilities are tenant responsibility. Pets are welcome!



To see this property contact us:



Leasing@silverlinemgmt.com

2.443.741.1691 click 2

OR

Call the phone number below!



(RLNE5157774)