1512 Cypress St Baltimore City

Amenities
3 BD/ 2 BA SFH in Curtis Bay! - Over 1870 sq.feet of living space in this in this Curtis Bay single family home.
-3 Bedrooms,
-2 Bathrooms,
-Kitchen with wooden floors,
-Fireplace
-Bbq Area
-Patio
-Yard
Completely New carpeted
Plenty parking space on the street
Single home in the Curtis Bay neighborhood in Baltimore!
Great Location! Nearby Elementary and High School, Brooklyn Park, stores, Food markets, Restaurants, Bay Brook Park, Farring Baybrook Park and Duane Avenue Park.
All the utilities are tenant responsibility. Pets are welcome!
To see this property contact us:
Leasing@silverlinemgmt.com
2.443.741.1691 click 2
OR
Call the phone number below!
(RLNE5157774)