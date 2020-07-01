1510 Jackson St

Amenities

Baltimore Museum Of Industry, FREE downtown circulation bus, Restaurants/Bars, Shopping; Just to name a few attractions that Federal Hill has to offer! Fortunately, this townhouse sits on a quiet street away from the hustle and bustle, yet is close enough to walk to downtown enjoyment! It also sits close to 95 hwy for easy travel. This home offers 4 bedrooms total (one bedroom is even located in the basement with its own full bathroom!) Beautiful hardwood floors decorate the main level for easy cleaning and newly installed carpet upstairs! This home is adorned with skylights and beautiful cool blues and warm wood tones to create an interesting balance that welcomes any tenant. Pets are welcomed! Come view today! Erica 443.272.1017 600 credit score min No evictions/ felonies Make 3x monthly rent