All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1510 Jackson St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1510 Jackson St
Last updated November 22 2019 at 5:58 PM

1510 Jackson St

1510 Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1510 Jackson Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Baltimore Museum Of Industry, FREE downtown circulation bus, Restaurants/Bars, Shopping; Just to name a few attractions that Federal Hill has to offer! Fortunately, this townhouse sits on a quiet street away from the hustle and bustle, yet is close enough to walk to downtown enjoyment! It also sits close to 95 hwy for easy travel. This home offers 4 bedrooms total (one bedroom is even located in the basement with its own full bathroom!) Beautiful hardwood floors decorate the main level for easy cleaning and newly installed carpet upstairs! This home is adorned with skylights and beautiful cool blues and warm wood tones to create an interesting balance that welcomes any tenant. Pets are welcomed! Come view today! Erica 443.272.1017 600 credit score min No evictions/ felonies Make 3x monthly rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 Jackson St have any available units?
1510 Jackson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1510 Jackson St currently offering any rent specials?
1510 Jackson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 Jackson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1510 Jackson St is pet friendly.
Does 1510 Jackson St offer parking?
No, 1510 Jackson St does not offer parking.
Does 1510 Jackson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1510 Jackson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 Jackson St have a pool?
No, 1510 Jackson St does not have a pool.
Does 1510 Jackson St have accessible units?
No, 1510 Jackson St does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 Jackson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1510 Jackson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1510 Jackson St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1510 Jackson St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Eden
777 S Eden St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207
Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Camden Court
300 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St
Baltimore, MD 21076
1405 Point
1405 Point St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
520 Park
520 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland