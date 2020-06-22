All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1505 BOLTON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1505 BOLTON STREET
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:24 PM

1505 BOLTON STREET

1505 Bolton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1505 Bolton Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Bolton Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Lovely, sunny and spacious 2 bedroom apartment on third floor of Bolton Hill row house. Ideally located. Natural wood floors, skylights, high ceilings, historic details and lots of closet space. Open plan layout with a modern kitchen with all appliances. Bathroom has a skylight and a claw foot tub. 1 year lease, first month rent and security deposit due at signing. Rent includes heat and hot water. Other utilities (electric & gas) are not included. Car port available in rear of building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 BOLTON STREET have any available units?
1505 BOLTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1505 BOLTON STREET have?
Some of 1505 BOLTON STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, carport, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 BOLTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1505 BOLTON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 BOLTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1505 BOLTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1505 BOLTON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1505 BOLTON STREET does offer parking.
Does 1505 BOLTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 BOLTON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 BOLTON STREET have a pool?
No, 1505 BOLTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1505 BOLTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1505 BOLTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 BOLTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1505 BOLTON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Lake Falls
6106 Northwood Drive
Baltimore, MD 21212
Northwest Townhomes
2629 W Mosher Street
Baltimore, MD 21216
2606 Talbot Rd
2606 Talbot Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Pleasantview
6600 Knottwood Ct
Baltimore, MD 21214
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland