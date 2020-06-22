1505 BOLTON STREET

Amenities

Lovely, sunny and spacious 2 bedroom apartment on third floor of Bolton Hill row house. Ideally located. Natural wood floors, skylights, high ceilings, historic details and lots of closet space. Open plan layout with a modern kitchen with all appliances. Bathroom has a skylight and a claw foot tub. 1 year lease, first month rent and security deposit due at signing. Rent includes heat and hot water. Other utilities (electric & gas) are not included. Car port available in rear of building.