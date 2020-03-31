All apartments in Baltimore
1470 William Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1470 William Street

1470 William Street · No Longer Available
Location

1470 William Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1470 William Street Available 03/15/19 Amazing Federal Hill 3bd/3.5 EOG with Rooftop deck. Available 3/15! - Amazing Federal Hill 3bd/3.5 bath end of group rowhome in the heart of Federal Hill. Rooftop deck with awesome views of the city. Hardwood floors through main living room and new carpet in bedrooms and upstairs hallways. Washer/Dryer. Dishwasher. Central A/C. Exposed interior brick walls.Ceiling fans. Recessed lighting. Each bedroom has it's own en suite bathroom! Approx. 2200 sq ft!

This amazing home is centrally located to all Federal Hill has to offer! Available now!

One year lease opportunities, or end of March/April 2020 lease opportunity!

Pet policy: Cats/Dogs okay. $250 refundable pet fee per pet.

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

(RLNE3424165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1470 William Street have any available units?
1470 William Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1470 William Street have?
Some of 1470 William Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1470 William Street currently offering any rent specials?
1470 William Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1470 William Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1470 William Street is pet friendly.
Does 1470 William Street offer parking?
No, 1470 William Street does not offer parking.
Does 1470 William Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1470 William Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1470 William Street have a pool?
No, 1470 William Street does not have a pool.
Does 1470 William Street have accessible units?
No, 1470 William Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1470 William Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1470 William Street has units with dishwashers.
