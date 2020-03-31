Amenities

1470 William Street Available 03/15/19 Amazing Federal Hill 3bd/3.5 EOG with Rooftop deck. Available 3/15! - Amazing Federal Hill 3bd/3.5 bath end of group rowhome in the heart of Federal Hill. Rooftop deck with awesome views of the city. Hardwood floors through main living room and new carpet in bedrooms and upstairs hallways. Washer/Dryer. Dishwasher. Central A/C. Exposed interior brick walls.Ceiling fans. Recessed lighting. Each bedroom has it's own en suite bathroom! Approx. 2200 sq ft!



This amazing home is centrally located to all Federal Hill has to offer! Available now!



One year lease opportunities, or end of March/April 2020 lease opportunity!



Pet policy: Cats/Dogs okay. $250 refundable pet fee per pet.



