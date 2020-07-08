1468 STEVENSON STREET

Amenities

Welcome to 1468 Stevenson St, a beautiful rowhome located in Locust Point. 2 beds/2baths, featuring a wide open floor plan. The living room opens into the kitchen which features SS appliances, hardwood floors and a functional kitchen island. Off the kitchen is a mud room with a full bath, leading to a large, private back patio. Has a large finished basement with storage in the back and a washer and dryer. The second bedroom features a tray-in ceiling, private deck off the back and a large closet. The closet has washer/dryer hookups. The main bedroom features high ceilings, exposed brick and ample closet space. Virtual walkthrough has been pre-recorded and is available for anyone. Sellers are not accepting rental applications until 5/15.