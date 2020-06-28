All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 144 W BARRE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
144 W BARRE STREET
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM

144 W BARRE STREET

144 West Barre Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Otterbein
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

144 West Barre Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Otterbein

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
SEE VIRTUAL TOUR! RARELY AVAILABLE TOP FLOOR HARBORWAY CONDOMINIUM IN OTTERBEIN. Best location in Baltimore City, steps from Inner Harbor, Oriole Park, University of Maryland, MARCTrains. This spacious two-BR, two-bath home with TWO off-street parking spaces! Recent upgrades include new flooring, paint, and bathroom upgrades. Enjoy convenient, affordable, city living. Walk to Downtown, sports arenas, and Federal Hill Attractions. Tenants just moved out, new pictures coming soon! A must see if you are looking to live near all the attractions at an affordable, value price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 W BARRE STREET have any available units?
144 W BARRE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 144 W BARRE STREET have?
Some of 144 W BARRE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 W BARRE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
144 W BARRE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 W BARRE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 144 W BARRE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 144 W BARRE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 144 W BARRE STREET offers parking.
Does 144 W BARRE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 144 W BARRE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 W BARRE STREET have a pool?
No, 144 W BARRE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 144 W BARRE STREET have accessible units?
No, 144 W BARRE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 144 W BARRE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 144 W BARRE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Munsey
7 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
The Metropolitan of Baltimore
6101 Loch Raven Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Camden Court
300 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Carolina
108 West University Parkway
Baltimore, MD 21210
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Barclay Square Apartments
2077 Woodbourne Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland