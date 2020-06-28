144 W BARRE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

SEE VIRTUAL TOUR! RARELY AVAILABLE TOP FLOOR HARBORWAY CONDOMINIUM IN OTTERBEIN. Best location in Baltimore City, steps from Inner Harbor, Oriole Park, University of Maryland, MARCTrains. This spacious two-BR, two-bath home with TWO off-street parking spaces! Recent upgrades include new flooring, paint, and bathroom upgrades. Enjoy convenient, affordable, city living. Walk to Downtown, sports arenas, and Federal Hill Attractions. Tenants just moved out, new pictures coming soon! A must see if you are looking to live near all the attractions at an affordable, value price.