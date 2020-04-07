All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:36 PM

144 S Highland Ave

144 South Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

144 South Highland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 3 bedroom custom renovated townhome in Patterson Park/Highlandtown beaming with upgrades! The stylish interior is bathed in natural light boasting wood flooring throughout, exposed brick accents, neutral color scheme, and open floorplan. Dining area with room to entertain leads to a modern fully-equipped kitchen offering an island breakfast bar, stainless appliances, and generous storage. Spacious upper level includes 2 unique bedrooms and 2 full luxury baths featuring custom tile and soaking tubs! Fully finished basement has ceramic tile throughout, bonus den, additional full bath, and full-size washer dryer for added convenience!

5-minute walk to Patterson Park
Convenient to I-95, I-895, and Pulaski Hwy
10 minutes to Hopkins Bayview
15 minutes from Downtown/Inner Harbor
Minutes from restaurants, shopping, and amenities

Pets considered with additional deposit and monthly pet rent!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

(RLNE4822132)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

