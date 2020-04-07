144 S Highland Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 bedroom custom renovated townhome in Patterson Park/Highlandtown beaming with upgrades! The stylish interior is bathed in natural light boasting wood flooring throughout, exposed brick accents, neutral color scheme, and open floorplan. Dining area with room to entertain leads to a modern fully-equipped kitchen offering an island breakfast bar, stainless appliances, and generous storage. Spacious upper level includes 2 unique bedrooms and 2 full luxury baths featuring custom tile and soaking tubs! Fully finished basement has ceramic tile throughout, bonus den, additional full bath, and full-size washer dryer for added convenience!



5-minute walk to Patterson Park

Convenient to I-95, I-895, and Pulaski Hwy

10 minutes to Hopkins Bayview

15 minutes from Downtown/Inner Harbor

Minutes from restaurants, shopping, and amenities



Pets considered with additional deposit and monthly pet rent!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



(RLNE4822132)