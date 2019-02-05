All apartments in Baltimore
1436 RIVERSIDE AVENUE

1436 Riverside Avenue
Location

1436 Riverside Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
hot tub
Virtual tour! https://youtu.be/KA5X7hhRd3M -Stunning home with off street parking on a picturesque block of Federal Hill, available for immediate move in. The two story living room welcomes you in with lots of light, which bounces off the hardwood floors. The focal point of the living room is the handsome fireplace, which is surrounded by exposed brick walls. The kitchen was custom built for the space and features a wine fridge, 42 inch wood cabinets, granite counters, hardwood floors, range hood vent, and stainless appliance including a gas stove. In the rear of the home you~ll find a half bathroom and washer and dryer. The second floor master bedroom has built in wood storage and an en-suite bathroom. The two additional carpeted bedrooms are large enough to accommodate king beds. Den on the 3rd floor is perfect as a gathering place before you head to the roof deck, that features a pergola, which will shade you in the summer. Unfinished basement perfect for storage. Owner is leaving 3 tv~s for your enjoyment! Close to free bus line, city bus stops, MARC train, grocery, restaurants, bars, public parks. TERMS:$35 per adult applicant to apply, pets case by case, $50 move in fee, first month~s rent and deposit due upon signing lease, owner requires professional cleaning once a month. MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS FOR RENT: 650+ credit score and household income must exceed $165,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1436 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have any available units?
1436 RIVERSIDE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1436 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have?
Some of 1436 RIVERSIDE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1436 RIVERSIDE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1436 RIVERSIDE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1436 RIVERSIDE AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1436 RIVERSIDE AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1436 RIVERSIDE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1436 RIVERSIDE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1436 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1436 RIVERSIDE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1436 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1436 RIVERSIDE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1436 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1436 RIVERSIDE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1436 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1436 RIVERSIDE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

