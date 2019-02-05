1436 RIVERSIDE AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking hot tub

Virtual tour! https://youtu.be/KA5X7hhRd3M -Stunning home with off street parking on a picturesque block of Federal Hill, available for immediate move in. The two story living room welcomes you in with lots of light, which bounces off the hardwood floors. The focal point of the living room is the handsome fireplace, which is surrounded by exposed brick walls. The kitchen was custom built for the space and features a wine fridge, 42 inch wood cabinets, granite counters, hardwood floors, range hood vent, and stainless appliance including a gas stove. In the rear of the home you~ll find a half bathroom and washer and dryer. The second floor master bedroom has built in wood storage and an en-suite bathroom. The two additional carpeted bedrooms are large enough to accommodate king beds. Den on the 3rd floor is perfect as a gathering place before you head to the roof deck, that features a pergola, which will shade you in the summer. Unfinished basement perfect for storage. Owner is leaving 3 tv~s for your enjoyment! Close to free bus line, city bus stops, MARC train, grocery, restaurants, bars, public parks. TERMS:$35 per adult applicant to apply, pets case by case, $50 move in fee, first month~s rent and deposit due upon signing lease, owner requires professional cleaning once a month. MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS FOR RENT: 650+ credit score and household income must exceed $165,000.