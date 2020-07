Amenities

WELCOME TO 143 W. RANDALL STREET! THIS SUPERBLY BUILT, GROUND UP HOME WAS JUST COMPLETED AND READY FOR MOVE IN. IT IS AN END OF GROUP WHICH FEATURES HIGH END FINISHES THROUGHOUT SUCH AS HARDWOOD FLOORS, QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS, DUAL ZONE HVAC, MARBLE TILE BATHS WITH A QUARTZ BENCH IN THE FIRST FLOOR BATH, RING DOORBELL AND CAMERAS, A SECOND FLOOR OPEN CONCEPT LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, AND KITCHEN WITH 10FT BREAKFAST BAR, 1/2 BATH, WINE FRIDGE, RANGE HOOD, POT FILLER, MICROWAVE DRAWER, BUILT IN SPEAKERS ON SECOND LEVEL, A TWO SECTION ROOF DECK FOR SEPARATE ENTERTAINING SPACES, FIRST FLOOR BAY WINDOWS, TONS OF WINDOWS ON EACH LEVEL FOR LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT, FULLY SPRINKLERED, HIGH END HARDIPLANK SIDING FOR MAXIMUM DURABILITY AND COMFORT, AND MORE!