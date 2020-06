Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub

Completely gutted & renovated townhouse just blocks from the water. No attention to detail has been spared from stunning gourmet kitchen, new hardwood floors throughout, heated floors in lower level, spa worthy master bathroom, home is smart-wired for controlling access & amenities remotely, decks with city and water views. Wow!