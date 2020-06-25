All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1417 OLIVE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1417 OLIVE STREET
Last updated May 16 2020 at 5:45 AM

1417 OLIVE STREET

1417 Olive Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
SBIC - West Federal Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1417 Olive Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
Newly and completely remodeled, 3 BR 2 1/2 BA townhouse in the downtown most sought after area of Federal Hill. Walking distance to all dining, pubs and the Inner Harbor, this completely energy efficient home has been nicely appointed with a gourmet Samsung kitchen, granite countertops, custom back-splash, washer and dryer, custom tiled bathrooms, an exposed brick wall and engineered hardwood floors throughout. All new energy efficient windows, doors, heating and A/C. The home boasts 10' tray ceilings with crown molding trim and custom LED rope and recessed lighting throughout. 3rd floor Master Suite with custom tiled shower and bathroom, along with a deck leading to the 4th level solar-lighted rooftop. BEAUTIFUL panoramic views of the Inner Harbor, Downtown Baltimore Skyline, Raven's Stadium and more...Approximately 1,250 sq ft of living space. Schedule your appointment, today, and visit this one- of-a-kind home, as it won't last long!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 OLIVE STREET have any available units?
1417 OLIVE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1417 OLIVE STREET have?
Some of 1417 OLIVE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1417 OLIVE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1417 OLIVE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 OLIVE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1417 OLIVE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1417 OLIVE STREET offer parking?
No, 1417 OLIVE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1417 OLIVE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1417 OLIVE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 OLIVE STREET have a pool?
No, 1417 OLIVE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1417 OLIVE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1417 OLIVE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 OLIVE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1417 OLIVE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd
Baltimore, MD 21215
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
1201 North Charles
1201 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way
Baltimore, MD 21230
1817 Maryland Avenue
1817 Maryland Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
Jefferson House
4 E 32nd St
Baltimore, MD 21218
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21217

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland