1417 OLIVE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub

Newly and completely remodeled, 3 BR 2 1/2 BA townhouse in the downtown most sought after area of Federal Hill. Walking distance to all dining, pubs and the Inner Harbor, this completely energy efficient home has been nicely appointed with a gourmet Samsung kitchen, granite countertops, custom back-splash, washer and dryer, custom tiled bathrooms, an exposed brick wall and engineered hardwood floors throughout. All new energy efficient windows, doors, heating and A/C. The home boasts 10' tray ceilings with crown molding trim and custom LED rope and recessed lighting throughout. 3rd floor Master Suite with custom tiled shower and bathroom, along with a deck leading to the 4th level solar-lighted rooftop. BEAUTIFUL panoramic views of the Inner Harbor, Downtown Baltimore Skyline, Raven's Stadium and more...Approximately 1,250 sq ft of living space. Schedule your appointment, today, and visit this one- of-a-kind home, as it won't last long!!!