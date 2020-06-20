All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

1416 Hull Street

1416 Hull Street · No Longer Available
Location

1416 Hull Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Locust Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
dog park
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
Locust Pt - Hull Street right near Under Armour - Property Id: 208503

2 Bedroom rental - with a half a finished basement that could also be used as an additional bedroom. Beautiful hardwood floors on 1st floor.

Perfect location for young professional in the best and safest neighborhood in Baltimore - Locust Point.

Right on the main drag of Hull Street blocks away from the water, Latrobe Park, Dog Park, ball fields, Ft McHenry Park, and Under Armour Corp HQ, bars and restaurants
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/208503
Property Id 208503

(RLNE5482285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

