Baltimore, MD
1414 Cedarcroft Road
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

1414 Cedarcroft Road

1414 Cedarcroft Road · No Longer Available
Location

1414 Cedarcroft Road, Baltimore, MD 21239
Idlewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Nicely Maintained 2 Bedroom Town Home in Balt.City - Property Id: 277533

This nicely maintained 2-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom town home in the Idlewood community. The covered front porch welcomes you into the living room with hardwood floors. Through the living room, you enter the separate dining room with hardwood floors. The kitchen is located off the dining room and features ceramic flooring, granite countertops, and cabinetry for storage. Appliances include a gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator. The upper level of this home features the 2 bedrooms with hardwood flooring and the nicely updated full bathroom. The finished lower level of this home is accessible through the living room. Lower level features a spacious family room with carpeting and the bathroom. There is also a separate laundry room with washer and dryer for tenant use and convenience. Street parking. Central AC. Gas Heat. Security Deposit required. Application Fee applies. Contact us for more information or to schedule an appointment to see your new home 410-668-8309.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277533
Property Id 277533

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5770633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 Cedarcroft Road have any available units?
1414 Cedarcroft Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1414 Cedarcroft Road have?
Some of 1414 Cedarcroft Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 Cedarcroft Road currently offering any rent specials?
1414 Cedarcroft Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 Cedarcroft Road pet-friendly?
No, 1414 Cedarcroft Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1414 Cedarcroft Road offer parking?
No, 1414 Cedarcroft Road does not offer parking.
Does 1414 Cedarcroft Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1414 Cedarcroft Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 Cedarcroft Road have a pool?
No, 1414 Cedarcroft Road does not have a pool.
Does 1414 Cedarcroft Road have accessible units?
No, 1414 Cedarcroft Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 Cedarcroft Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1414 Cedarcroft Road has units with dishwashers.

