1414 Cedarcroft Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Nicely Maintained 2 Bedroom Town Home in Balt.City - Property Id: 277533



This nicely maintained 2-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom town home in the Idlewood community. The covered front porch welcomes you into the living room with hardwood floors. Through the living room, you enter the separate dining room with hardwood floors. The kitchen is located off the dining room and features ceramic flooring, granite countertops, and cabinetry for storage. Appliances include a gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator. The upper level of this home features the 2 bedrooms with hardwood flooring and the nicely updated full bathroom. The finished lower level of this home is accessible through the living room. Lower level features a spacious family room with carpeting and the bathroom. There is also a separate laundry room with washer and dryer for tenant use and convenience. Street parking. Central AC. Gas Heat. Security Deposit required. Application Fee applies. Contact us for more information or to schedule an appointment to see your new home 410-668-8309.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277533

Property Id 277533



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5770633)