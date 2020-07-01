All apartments in Baltimore
1405 PATAPSCO STREET
1405 PATAPSCO STREET

1405 Patapsco Street · No Longer Available
Location

1405 Patapsco Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Wonderful 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Renovated Rowhome in the Heart of Federal Hill! This lovely home features wood floors, an open layout, exposed opening to 2nd floor, 1/2 bath, gourmet kitchen with counter and table space leading to fenced in private rear yard. 2nd floor features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths with rear master bedroom with master bathroom and spiral staircase to pop up with views of the city. Basement is partially finished with large open recreational room for entertaining or guest bedroom/office. Make this your new DREAM HOME NOW! Start living the CITY LIFE! Available 4/1/20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 PATAPSCO STREET have any available units?
1405 PATAPSCO STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1405 PATAPSCO STREET have?
Some of 1405 PATAPSCO STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 PATAPSCO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1405 PATAPSCO STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 PATAPSCO STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1405 PATAPSCO STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1405 PATAPSCO STREET offer parking?
No, 1405 PATAPSCO STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1405 PATAPSCO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1405 PATAPSCO STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 PATAPSCO STREET have a pool?
No, 1405 PATAPSCO STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1405 PATAPSCO STREET have accessible units?
No, 1405 PATAPSCO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 PATAPSCO STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1405 PATAPSCO STREET has units with dishwashers.

