1405 PATAPSCO STREET

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Wonderful 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Renovated Rowhome in the Heart of Federal Hill! This lovely home features wood floors, an open layout, exposed opening to 2nd floor, 1/2 bath, gourmet kitchen with counter and table space leading to fenced in private rear yard. 2nd floor features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths with rear master bedroom with master bathroom and spiral staircase to pop up with views of the city. Basement is partially finished with large open recreational room for entertaining or guest bedroom/office. Make this your new DREAM HOME NOW! Start living the CITY LIFE! Available 4/1/20.