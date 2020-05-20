All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1356 Sherwood Ave

1356 Sherwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1356 Sherwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21239
Ramblewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bed room 2 bathroom renovated home in Baltimore 5 minutes from Morgan State and 10 minutes from Loyola . This home has just been newly renovated with granite counter tops stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors through out and a fully finished basement. This home has a huge back yard with a brand new raised deck. This home will be ready for move in by 2/15 .

Call us now to set an appointment.
*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

- Photos are of model property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1356 Sherwood Ave have any available units?
1356 Sherwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1356 Sherwood Ave have?
Some of 1356 Sherwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1356 Sherwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1356 Sherwood Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1356 Sherwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1356 Sherwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1356 Sherwood Ave offer parking?
No, 1356 Sherwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1356 Sherwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1356 Sherwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1356 Sherwood Ave have a pool?
No, 1356 Sherwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1356 Sherwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 1356 Sherwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1356 Sherwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1356 Sherwood Ave has units with dishwashers.
