1356 Sherwood Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 bed room 2 bathroom renovated home in Baltimore 5 minutes from Morgan State and 10 minutes from Loyola . This home has just been newly renovated with granite counter tops stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors through out and a fully finished basement. This home has a huge back yard with a brand new raised deck. This home will be ready for move in by 2/15 .



Call us now to set an appointment.

*Vouchers are accepted.

*Background & Credit Check

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit



- Photos are of model property