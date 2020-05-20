1356 Sherwood Ave

Amenities
4 bed room 2 bathroom renovated home in Baltimore 5 minutes from Morgan State and 10 minutes from Loyola . This home has just been newly renovated with granite counter tops stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors through out and a fully finished basement. This home has a huge back yard with a brand new raised deck. This home will be ready for move in by 2/15 .
Call us now to set an appointment.
*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit
- Photos are of model property