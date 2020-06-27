1347 COOKSIE STREET

Amenities

Enjoy city living in this Locust Point rental home! Featuring a spacious first floor with room enough for a sectional sofa and dining table, you'll want to move right in. The main floor also has a half bath. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a stone countertop, and tile backsplash. With access to the rear patio, you can enjoy cookouts and gatherings in the rear enclosed patio. The second floor presents two generously sized bedroom each with closet space and private access to the full bathroom. The bath has double vanity sinks and tub shower with spectacular decorative tile. The finished lower level makes for a great home office or additional storage. Oh, and there is a laundry area in the basement too! Close to local eateries, shopping, and activities as well as travel routes, you'll love the convenience!