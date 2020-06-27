All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 25 2020 at 6:38 PM

1347 COOKSIE STREET

1347 Cooksie Street · No Longer Available
Location

1347 Cooksie Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Locust Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Enjoy city living in this Locust Point rental home! Featuring a spacious first floor with room enough for a sectional sofa and dining table, you'll want to move right in. The main floor also has a half bath. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a stone countertop, and tile backsplash. With access to the rear patio, you can enjoy cookouts and gatherings in the rear enclosed patio. The second floor presents two generously sized bedroom each with closet space and private access to the full bathroom. The bath has double vanity sinks and tub shower with spectacular decorative tile. The finished lower level makes for a great home office or additional storage. Oh, and there is a laundry area in the basement too! Close to local eateries, shopping, and activities as well as travel routes, you'll love the convenience!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1347 COOKSIE STREET have any available units?
1347 COOKSIE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1347 COOKSIE STREET have?
Some of 1347 COOKSIE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1347 COOKSIE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1347 COOKSIE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1347 COOKSIE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1347 COOKSIE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1347 COOKSIE STREET offer parking?
No, 1347 COOKSIE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1347 COOKSIE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1347 COOKSIE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1347 COOKSIE STREET have a pool?
No, 1347 COOKSIE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1347 COOKSIE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1347 COOKSIE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1347 COOKSIE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1347 COOKSIE STREET has units with dishwashers.
