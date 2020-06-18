All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 28 2020 at 9:52 PM

133 N DUNCAN STREET

133 North Duncan Street · (443) 632-3000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

133 North Duncan Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Butchers Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 946 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to 133 N Duncan St - your new 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in convenient Butcher's Hill. This renovated home offers luxury living combined with classical Baltimore charm. Exposed brick walls, iron stair railings, ornate chandeliers, and refinished hardwoods remind you of exquisite craftsmanship. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, LED light fixtures, recessed lighting and renovated baths offer conveniences to enhance your living. Upstairs offers two bedrooms and two baths for living and sharing. Stackable laundry unit (washer-dryer) included on upper level. Basement offers space for storage and utilities. Pets accepted on a case-by-case basis and with additional requirements. Short walk away from the Johns Hopkins Medical Campus and in proximity to numerous recreation, shopping, dining, and entertainment options at Patterson Park, Upper Fells Point, and Baltimore waterfront. Pictures from previous listing. Available to move-in around June 20, 2020. This home is not to be missed - inquire today!Note: For health and safety reasons, and in keeping with current recommendations for social distancing, online/ virtual showings strongly encouraged. In-person showings are presently extremely limited and offered only in co-ordination with the Listing Agent since property is tenant occupied through mid June. Please feel free to inquire about application process, qualification criteria, lease terms, and pet policy.Approximate room dimensions are as follows:Living Room: 10 ft x 10 ftDining Room: 9 ft x 9 ftKitchen: 9.5 ft x 9.5 ftUpstairs Bedroom 1 (Facing Front): 9.5 ft x 8 ftUpstairs Bedroom 2 (Facing Rear): 10.5 ft x 9 ft

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 N DUNCAN STREET have any available units?
133 N DUNCAN STREET has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 133 N DUNCAN STREET have?
Some of 133 N DUNCAN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 N DUNCAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
133 N DUNCAN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 N DUNCAN STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 133 N DUNCAN STREET is pet friendly.
Does 133 N DUNCAN STREET offer parking?
No, 133 N DUNCAN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 133 N DUNCAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 133 N DUNCAN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 N DUNCAN STREET have a pool?
No, 133 N DUNCAN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 133 N DUNCAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 133 N DUNCAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 133 N DUNCAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 N DUNCAN STREET has units with dishwashers.
