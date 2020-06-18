133 N DUNCAN STREET

Amenities

Welcome to 133 N Duncan St - your new 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in convenient Butcher's Hill. This renovated home offers luxury living combined with classical Baltimore charm. Exposed brick walls, iron stair railings, ornate chandeliers, and refinished hardwoods remind you of exquisite craftsmanship. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, LED light fixtures, recessed lighting and renovated baths offer conveniences to enhance your living. Upstairs offers two bedrooms and two baths for living and sharing. Stackable laundry unit (washer-dryer) included on upper level. Basement offers space for storage and utilities. Pets accepted on a case-by-case basis and with additional requirements. Short walk away from the Johns Hopkins Medical Campus and in proximity to numerous recreation, shopping, dining, and entertainment options at Patterson Park, Upper Fells Point, and Baltimore waterfront. Pictures from previous listing. Available to move-in around June 20, 2020. This home is not to be missed - inquire today!Note: For health and safety reasons, and in keeping with current recommendations for social distancing, online/ virtual showings strongly encouraged. In-person showings are presently extremely limited and offered only in co-ordination with the Listing Agent since property is tenant occupied through mid June. Please feel free to inquire about application process, qualification criteria, lease terms, and pet policy.Approximate room dimensions are as follows:Living Room: 10 ft x 10 ftDining Room: 9 ft x 9 ftKitchen: 9.5 ft x 9.5 ftUpstairs Bedroom 1 (Facing Front): 9.5 ft x 8 ftUpstairs Bedroom 2 (Facing Rear): 10.5 ft x 9 ft