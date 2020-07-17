All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1326 W. 41st St

1326 West 41st Street · (410) 472-5454
Location

1326 West 41st Street, Baltimore, MD 21211
Medfield

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1326 W. 41st St · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1040 sqft

Amenities

1326 W. 41st St - Hampden Home - FOR RENT - Modern mid century inspired row home w updated stainless steel kitchen, brand new gas furnace installed in 2019. Claw foot tub in minimal chic design in 1.5 baths. Original hardwoods completely refinished. Large backyard for 2 cars parking & entertaining. Walk to the Rotunda, Starbucks, sushi, donuts, and organic grocery, 8 blocks to the Avenue. Convenient to 83, light rail, JH Bus.. This is a great solid house to start a family. Please free free to call or text for viewing of this house.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5866909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1326 W. 41st St have any available units?
1326 W. 41st St has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1326 W. 41st St have?
Some of 1326 W. 41st St's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1326 W. 41st St currently offering any rent specials?
1326 W. 41st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1326 W. 41st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1326 W. 41st St is pet friendly.
Does 1326 W. 41st St offer parking?
Yes, 1326 W. 41st St offers parking.
Does 1326 W. 41st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1326 W. 41st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1326 W. 41st St have a pool?
No, 1326 W. 41st St does not have a pool.
Does 1326 W. 41st St have accessible units?
No, 1326 W. 41st St does not have accessible units.
Does 1326 W. 41st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1326 W. 41st St does not have units with dishwashers.
