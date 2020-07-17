Amenities

1326 W. 41st St - Hampden Home - FOR RENT - Modern mid century inspired row home w updated stainless steel kitchen, brand new gas furnace installed in 2019. Claw foot tub in minimal chic design in 1.5 baths. Original hardwoods completely refinished. Large backyard for 2 cars parking & entertaining. Walk to the Rotunda, Starbucks, sushi, donuts, and organic grocery, 8 blocks to the Avenue. Convenient to 83, light rail, JH Bus.. This is a great solid house to start a family. Please free free to call or text for viewing of this house.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5866909)