1320 James Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly renovated property on a great block in Pigtown. All interiors have been updated with new paint and fixtures. There is brand new flooring throughout. The house comes with a refrigerator and stove. There is a brand new heating and central air conditioning system.



Very spacious with 3 bedroom: separate living room and dining area.



12-month lease with one month's rent due as a deposit at signing. Please contact us now to schedule a showing.



Se habla espanol

Great, newly-renovated property. This is a spacious home with three bedrooms. on a good block. This is a good part of James Street. Located just off Carroll Park.



Washington Village/Pigtown in the Southwest Partnership Planning District is an affordable neighborhood close to the many amenities of Downtown and the Inner Harbor. The neighborhood is gaining in value and attractive to students, retirees, singles, young couples and parents! With a very involved community, Pigtown is welcoming more new residents, businesses and organizations each year and there's no shortage of things to do in the neighborhood. Residents enjoy shopping its quaint commercial corridor around Washington Boulevard, known as Pigtown Main Street, easy access to public transportation, major commuting routes and stadiums and coming out for the annual Pigtown Festival.



See link for more information on the area: https://livebaltimore.com/neighborhoods/washington-village-pigtown/