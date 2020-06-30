All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:20 AM

1320 James Street

1320 James Street · No Longer Available
Location

1320 James Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Washington Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated property on a great block in Pigtown. All interiors have been updated with new paint and fixtures. There is brand new flooring throughout. The house comes with a refrigerator and stove. There is a brand new heating and central air conditioning system.

Very spacious with 3 bedroom: separate living room and dining area.

12-month lease with one month's rent due as a deposit at signing. Please contact us now to schedule a showing.

Se habla espanol
Great, newly-renovated property. This is a spacious home with three bedrooms. on a good block. This is a good part of James Street. Located just off Carroll Park.

Washington Village/Pigtown in the Southwest Partnership Planning District is an affordable neighborhood close to the many amenities of Downtown and the Inner Harbor. The neighborhood is gaining in value and attractive to students, retirees, singles, young couples and parents! With a very involved community, Pigtown is welcoming more new residents, businesses and organizations each year and there's no shortage of things to do in the neighborhood. Residents enjoy shopping its quaint commercial corridor around Washington Boulevard, known as Pigtown Main Street, easy access to public transportation, major commuting routes and stadiums and coming out for the annual Pigtown Festival.

See link for more information on the area: https://livebaltimore.com/neighborhoods/washington-village-pigtown/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

