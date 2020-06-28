All apartments in Baltimore
1309 S HANOVER STREET
Last updated March 3 2020 at 3:58 AM

1309 S HANOVER STREET

1309 South Hanover Street · No Longer Available
Location

1309 South Hanover Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
bbq/grill
Morning sunbeams surround you at every corner in this city oasis. There is a 20 Ft. atrium that engulfs the home in natural light and makes this one of the most unique homes in all of Federal Hill. The first level welcomes you with gleaming hardwood floors, a cozy fireplace for the upcoming chilly evenings, a spacious dining room just begging for a dinner party, renovated powder room, and a true chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and tons of updated cabinetry all overlooking the incredible fenced patio with space for a lounge area and grilling area. Just add some twinkle lights and a firepit and you will be making smores and memories galore! Once you go back inside and go upstairs you truly begin to see how impressive the atrium is. The skylights drench the home in sunlight and moonlight and enhance the beautiful woodwork on the staircase. The bedrooms are all spacious with fantastic closet space and the 2nd level bathroom has been renovated in classic subway tiling with a new vanity and trendy wainscotting. The 3rd level is the perfect master suite with true privacy and an en suite bathroom. This home is truly not to be missed. Start making memories today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 S HANOVER STREET have any available units?
1309 S HANOVER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1309 S HANOVER STREET have?
Some of 1309 S HANOVER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 S HANOVER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1309 S HANOVER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 S HANOVER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1309 S HANOVER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1309 S HANOVER STREET offer parking?
No, 1309 S HANOVER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1309 S HANOVER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1309 S HANOVER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 S HANOVER STREET have a pool?
No, 1309 S HANOVER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1309 S HANOVER STREET have accessible units?
No, 1309 S HANOVER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 S HANOVER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1309 S HANOVER STREET has units with dishwashers.
