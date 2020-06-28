1309 S HANOVER STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit bbq/grill

Morning sunbeams surround you at every corner in this city oasis. There is a 20 Ft. atrium that engulfs the home in natural light and makes this one of the most unique homes in all of Federal Hill. The first level welcomes you with gleaming hardwood floors, a cozy fireplace for the upcoming chilly evenings, a spacious dining room just begging for a dinner party, renovated powder room, and a true chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and tons of updated cabinetry all overlooking the incredible fenced patio with space for a lounge area and grilling area. Just add some twinkle lights and a firepit and you will be making smores and memories galore! Once you go back inside and go upstairs you truly begin to see how impressive the atrium is. The skylights drench the home in sunlight and moonlight and enhance the beautiful woodwork on the staircase. The bedrooms are all spacious with fantastic closet space and the 2nd level bathroom has been renovated in classic subway tiling with a new vanity and trendy wainscotting. The 3rd level is the perfect master suite with true privacy and an en suite bathroom. This home is truly not to be missed. Start making memories today!