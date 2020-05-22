All apartments in Baltimore
1308 WILLIAM STREET
1308 WILLIAM STREET

1308 William Street · No Longer Available
Location

1308 William Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Charming, extremely wide 3 Bed 3.5 Bath with Rooftop Deck and PARKING on one of Federal Hill's most coveted streets! Expansive width with beautiful original Hardwood floors, brick accent walls and stunning 1800s curved staircase. Formal dining room, updated kitchen with Stainless appliances, granite & center island. Mudroom, 1/2 bath and Laundry are in convenient location off of rear Parking pad entrance. On the upper levels you'll find 3 gigantic above ground bedrooms each with private Bath and double rooftop deck with sweeping views of downtown Baltimore! Centrally located in Federal Hill within minutes of restaurants, shopping and nightlife. Close proximity to Johns Hopkins, University of Maryland, Downtown, I95, I295 & I83. Pets Considered, Available for Short Term Lease and home is available fully furnished for additional fee!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 WILLIAM STREET have any available units?
1308 WILLIAM STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1308 WILLIAM STREET have?
Some of 1308 WILLIAM STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 WILLIAM STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1308 WILLIAM STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 WILLIAM STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1308 WILLIAM STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1308 WILLIAM STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1308 WILLIAM STREET offers parking.
Does 1308 WILLIAM STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1308 WILLIAM STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 WILLIAM STREET have a pool?
No, 1308 WILLIAM STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1308 WILLIAM STREET have accessible units?
No, 1308 WILLIAM STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 WILLIAM STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1308 WILLIAM STREET has units with dishwashers.

