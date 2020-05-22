1308 WILLIAM STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Charming, extremely wide 3 Bed 3.5 Bath with Rooftop Deck and PARKING on one of Federal Hill's most coveted streets! Expansive width with beautiful original Hardwood floors, brick accent walls and stunning 1800s curved staircase. Formal dining room, updated kitchen with Stainless appliances, granite & center island. Mudroom, 1/2 bath and Laundry are in convenient location off of rear Parking pad entrance. On the upper levels you'll find 3 gigantic above ground bedrooms each with private Bath and double rooftop deck with sweeping views of downtown Baltimore! Centrally located in Federal Hill within minutes of restaurants, shopping and nightlife. Close proximity to Johns Hopkins, University of Maryland, Downtown, I95, I295 & I83. Pets Considered, Available for Short Term Lease and home is available fully furnished for additional fee!