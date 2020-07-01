Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking bbq/grill garage

Short Term - Long Term / Furnished or Furnished - 5 Finished Floors, Elevator, Attached Garage, Parking Pad and unobstructed Harbor Views. 1308 Belt Street (Finished square footage is incorrect). This 5 story updated row home has 3 zones of HVAC, massive duradeck with gas grill and sweeping water views. Located one block from the water and one block from Federal Hill Park. Monthly HOA pays water bill, snow plowing and grounds maintenance. Age in place with an elevator in the home. 4th Floor Master suite has a wet bar, sitting area, Walk in closet and attached ensuite. 5th floor has party room and elevator for easy deck entertaining. Kitchen has room for large table and kitchen island. Super easy city living at its best.