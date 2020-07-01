All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:23 PM

1308 BELT STREET

1308 Belt Street · No Longer Available
Location

1308 Belt Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Short Term - Long Term / Furnished or Furnished - 5 Finished Floors, Elevator, Attached Garage, Parking Pad and unobstructed Harbor Views. 1308 Belt Street (Finished square footage is incorrect). This 5 story updated row home has 3 zones of HVAC, massive duradeck with gas grill and sweeping water views. Located one block from the water and one block from Federal Hill Park. Monthly HOA pays water bill, snow plowing and grounds maintenance. Age in place with an elevator in the home. 4th Floor Master suite has a wet bar, sitting area, Walk in closet and attached ensuite. 5th floor has party room and elevator for easy deck entertaining. Kitchen has room for large table and kitchen island. Super easy city living at its best.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 BELT STREET have any available units?
1308 BELT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1308 BELT STREET have?
Some of 1308 BELT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 BELT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1308 BELT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 BELT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1308 BELT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1308 BELT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1308 BELT STREET offers parking.
Does 1308 BELT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1308 BELT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 BELT STREET have a pool?
No, 1308 BELT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1308 BELT STREET have accessible units?
No, 1308 BELT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 BELT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1308 BELT STREET has units with dishwashers.

