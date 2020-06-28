All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

1306 S Highland Ave

1306 South Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1306 South Highland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 10/12/19 Stylish 1 bedroom townhome with gorgeous interior and parking pad in Canton! Open living/dining area boasts wood flooring, whitewashed exposed beam ceiling, and built-in storage. Updated kitchen offers sleek modern cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and access to a rear deck perfect for entertaining! Comfortable upper-level bedroom has tons of natural light, ceiling fan for added comfort, and a full bath with custom tile! Washer/dryer and bonus storage shed included!

5-minute walk to The Shops at Canton Crossing
2-minute drive to Canton Square shops and restaurants
10 minutes to Downtown/Inner Harbor
Only minutes to I-895 and I-95 commuter routes

Pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Emma at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 203.984.0416 or email eloftus@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/

(RLNE5097864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 S Highland Ave have any available units?
1306 S Highland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1306 S Highland Ave have?
Some of 1306 S Highland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1306 S Highland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1306 S Highland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 S Highland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1306 S Highland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1306 S Highland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1306 S Highland Ave offers parking.
Does 1306 S Highland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1306 S Highland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 S Highland Ave have a pool?
No, 1306 S Highland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1306 S Highland Ave have accessible units?
No, 1306 S Highland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 S Highland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1306 S Highland Ave has units with dishwashers.
