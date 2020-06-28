1306 S Highland Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 10/12/19 Stylish 1 bedroom townhome with gorgeous interior and parking pad in Canton! Open living/dining area boasts wood flooring, whitewashed exposed beam ceiling, and built-in storage. Updated kitchen offers sleek modern cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and access to a rear deck perfect for entertaining! Comfortable upper-level bedroom has tons of natural light, ceiling fan for added comfort, and a full bath with custom tile! Washer/dryer and bonus storage shed included!



5-minute walk to The Shops at Canton Crossing

2-minute drive to Canton Square shops and restaurants

10 minutes to Downtown/Inner Harbor

Only minutes to I-895 and I-95 commuter routes



Pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Emma at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 203.984.0416 or email eloftus@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/



(RLNE5097864)