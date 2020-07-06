1305 LOWMAN STREET

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhome with 2 car garage and 2 car parking pad available in sought-after Locust Point! Built in 2008, this spacious home is an entertainer's dream, boasting 2,070 square feet plus an incredible water view of the Inner Harbor and Domino Sugar from the expansive rooftop deck. Impeccable finishes include hardwood floors, granite countertops, high-end stainless steel appliances with a double wall ovens, gas fireplace and finished garage. No detail was overlooked as this home is also outfitted with a whole house intercom system, built-in surround sound speakers with individual controls in each room (equipment all included), dual zone HVAC to ensure cool upper levels in the summer plus multiple storage areas! Schedule your tour today!