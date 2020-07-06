All apartments in Baltimore
1305 LOWMAN STREET
Last updated December 18 2019 at 2:07 AM

1305 LOWMAN STREET

1305 Lowman Street · No Longer Available
Location

1305 Lowman Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Locust Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhome with 2 car garage and 2 car parking pad available in sought-after Locust Point! Built in 2008, this spacious home is an entertainer's dream, boasting 2,070 square feet plus an incredible water view of the Inner Harbor and Domino Sugar from the expansive rooftop deck. Impeccable finishes include hardwood floors, granite countertops, high-end stainless steel appliances with a double wall ovens, gas fireplace and finished garage. No detail was overlooked as this home is also outfitted with a whole house intercom system, built-in surround sound speakers with individual controls in each room (equipment all included), dual zone HVAC to ensure cool upper levels in the summer plus multiple storage areas! Schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 LOWMAN STREET have any available units?
1305 LOWMAN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 LOWMAN STREET have?
Some of 1305 LOWMAN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 LOWMAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1305 LOWMAN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 LOWMAN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1305 LOWMAN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1305 LOWMAN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1305 LOWMAN STREET offers parking.
Does 1305 LOWMAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1305 LOWMAN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 LOWMAN STREET have a pool?
No, 1305 LOWMAN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1305 LOWMAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1305 LOWMAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 LOWMAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1305 LOWMAN STREET has units with dishwashers.

