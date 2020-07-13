All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1305 Dock Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1305 Dock Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:33 AM

1305 Dock Street

1305 Dock St · (410) 204-2210
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Fells Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1305 Dock St, Baltimore, MD 21231
Fells Point

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 307 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,826

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 315 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,866

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 622 sqft

Unit 312 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,866

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 622 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 514 · Avail. Aug 18

$2,391

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1166 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1305 Dock Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
clubhouse
internet cafe
elevator
parking
pool table
garage
internet access
lobby
valet service
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
concierge
conference room
smoke-free community
1305 Dock Street offers brand new apartment residences uniquely positioned at the convergence of Baltimores most vibrant neighborhoods: Harbor East, Fells Point and Baltimore Harbor. Merging to create the fast-growing neighborhood of Harbor Point, these boutique apartments offer an exclusive waterside retreat with floor-to-ceiling windows, stunning views of Harbor East, and elegant appliances & finishes. A chefs kitchen, ambient fireplace, billiards table and elegant seating await you in the well-detailed lounge, with private meeting rooms and computer cafes for when there's work to be done. Take a morning jog on the waterfront promenade and come home to the sculpted two-story lobby. With only 103 residences, our amenity spaces feel calm, considered and never over-crowded: which is, perhaps, the most luxurious perk of all.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $21 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Parking garage: $150/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Dock Street have any available units?
1305 Dock Street has 8 units available starting at $1,826 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 Dock Street have?
Some of 1305 Dock Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 Dock Street currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Dock Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Dock Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1305 Dock Street is pet friendly.
Does 1305 Dock Street offer parking?
Yes, 1305 Dock Street offers parking.
Does 1305 Dock Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1305 Dock Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Dock Street have a pool?
No, 1305 Dock Street does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Dock Street have accessible units?
No, 1305 Dock Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Dock Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1305 Dock Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1305 Dock Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Falls Court
1130 Falls Hill Drive
Baltimore, MD 21211
613 Portland
613 Portland Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
500 Park
500 Park Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr
Baltimore, MD 21220
The Artaban Townhomes
2742 N Rosedale St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
The Cecil
1123 North Eutaw Street
Baltimore, MD 21201

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity