Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors in unit laundry oven Property Amenities clubhouse internet cafe elevator parking pool table garage internet access lobby valet service cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center concierge conference room smoke-free community

1305 Dock Street offers brand new apartment residences uniquely positioned at the convergence of Baltimores most vibrant neighborhoods: Harbor East, Fells Point and Baltimore Harbor. Merging to create the fast-growing neighborhood of Harbor Point, these boutique apartments offer an exclusive waterside retreat with floor-to-ceiling windows, stunning views of Harbor East, and elegant appliances & finishes. A chefs kitchen, ambient fireplace, billiards table and elegant seating await you in the well-detailed lounge, with private meeting rooms and computer cafes for when there's work to be done. Take a morning jog on the waterfront promenade and come home to the sculpted two-story lobby. With only 103 residences, our amenity spaces feel calm, considered and never over-crowded: which is, perhaps, the most luxurious perk of all.