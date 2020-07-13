Amenities
1305 Dock Street offers brand new apartment residences uniquely positioned at the convergence of Baltimores most vibrant neighborhoods: Harbor East, Fells Point and Baltimore Harbor. Merging to create the fast-growing neighborhood of Harbor Point, these boutique apartments offer an exclusive waterside retreat with floor-to-ceiling windows, stunning views of Harbor East, and elegant appliances & finishes. A chefs kitchen, ambient fireplace, billiards table and elegant seating await you in the well-detailed lounge, with private meeting rooms and computer cafes for when there's work to be done. Take a morning jog on the waterfront promenade and come home to the sculpted two-story lobby. With only 103 residences, our amenity spaces feel calm, considered and never over-crowded: which is, perhaps, the most luxurious perk of all.