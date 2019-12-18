All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1304 MORLING AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1304 MORLING AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1304 MORLING AVE

1304 Morling Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Hampden
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1304 Morling Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Charming porch front townhouse in the heart of Hampden. Move in ready 3BR, 2 full baths with spacious eat in kitchen, separate dining room, hardwood floors throughout. Brand new ductless HVAC installed! Freshly painted throughout. High ceilings, privacy blinds, washer/ dryer on 2nd level. Fenced in private patio w/ security gate & storage shed in rear. Walk to the Ave, restaurants, & shops. Close to light rail. Over 1500 sq ft! Apply online at Longandfoster.com $45 application fee per adult applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 MORLING AVE have any available units?
1304 MORLING AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1304 MORLING AVE have?
Some of 1304 MORLING AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 MORLING AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1304 MORLING AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 MORLING AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1304 MORLING AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1304 MORLING AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1304 MORLING AVE does offer parking.
Does 1304 MORLING AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1304 MORLING AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 MORLING AVE have a pool?
No, 1304 MORLING AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1304 MORLING AVE have accessible units?
No, 1304 MORLING AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 MORLING AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1304 MORLING AVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
The Appraisers' Building
103 S Gay St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Lumen Windsor Arms
4240 Bonner Road
Baltimore, MD 21216
1405 Point
1405 Point St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Standard at Preston Gardens
501 St Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Roland Ridge
4412 Laplata Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland