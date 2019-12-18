1304 MORLING AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Charming porch front townhouse in the heart of Hampden. Move in ready 3BR, 2 full baths with spacious eat in kitchen, separate dining room, hardwood floors throughout. Brand new ductless HVAC installed! Freshly painted throughout. High ceilings, privacy blinds, washer/ dryer on 2nd level. Fenced in private patio w/ security gate & storage shed in rear. Walk to the Ave, restaurants, & shops. Close to light rail. Over 1500 sq ft! Apply online at Longandfoster.com $45 application fee per adult applicant.