129 N Milton Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

129 N Milton Ave

129 North Milton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

129 North Milton Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
129 N Milton Ave Available 03/03/19 Pristine 2 bedroom/3.5 bath townhome in Patterson Park! - Pristine 2 bedroom/3.5 bath townhome in Patterson Park bursting with upgrades! Sophisticated living area boasts coffered ceiling, exposed brick details, and rich wood flooring throughout. Fully equipped chefs kitchen offers ample room for storage, stainless steel appliances, custom countertops, and an island breakfast bar! Light-filled bedrooms including a master suite share luxuriously updated baths with custom tile. Enjoy sweeping city views from a private rooftop deck perfect for entertaining. Bonus finished basement includes a full size washer/dryer and full bath for added convenience!

Pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Management Group ~ Baltimore Property Management Company
https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

(RLNE4651803)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 N Milton Ave have any available units?
129 N Milton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 129 N Milton Ave have?
Some of 129 N Milton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 N Milton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
129 N Milton Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 N Milton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 129 N Milton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 129 N Milton Ave offer parking?
No, 129 N Milton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 129 N Milton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 129 N Milton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 N Milton Ave have a pool?
No, 129 N Milton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 129 N Milton Ave have accessible units?
No, 129 N Milton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 129 N Milton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 129 N Milton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
