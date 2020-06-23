Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

129 N Milton Ave Available 03/03/19 Pristine 2 bedroom/3.5 bath townhome in Patterson Park! - Pristine 2 bedroom/3.5 bath townhome in Patterson Park bursting with upgrades! Sophisticated living area boasts coffered ceiling, exposed brick details, and rich wood flooring throughout. Fully equipped chefs kitchen offers ample room for storage, stainless steel appliances, custom countertops, and an island breakfast bar! Light-filled bedrooms including a master suite share luxuriously updated baths with custom tile. Enjoy sweeping city views from a private rooftop deck perfect for entertaining. Bonus finished basement includes a full size washer/dryer and full bath for added convenience!



Pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Management Group ~ Baltimore Property Management Company

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



(RLNE4651803)