128 N Bradford

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry bbq/grill bike storage

Available March 1, 2020.



Beautiful row home in Patterson Park. Just steps to the park and the bus line. Walk to Johns Hopkins, Subway, Canton and Fells Point.



2 bedrooms + office/den; 1 bathroom; unfinished basement with plenty of storage; outdoor space for grilling, bicycle storage and alley access.



Fully renovated in 2013, including an all new kitchen with granite counter tops and all stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, gas range, microwave and dishwasher); new washer and dryer; new CAC; new paint and bamboo floors throughout.



Lease terms include: 1 year lease; security deposit equal to 1 month rent; renter's insurance; pets subject to approval; no smoking; bank checking account required as rent must be paid electronically via online ACH check payment system (provided by landlord).



Applicant requirements include: verifiable gross monthly income greater than or equal to 3 times the monthly rent; credit score of 650 or above; no prior evictions or appearances in rent court; no criminal record.

Single unit, 3 story row home in Patterson Park.



Completely renovated in 2013.



Quiet street, 1.5 blocks from Patterson Park, 6 blocks to John Hopkins, and 10 blocks to Canton and Fells Point. Close to subway and major bus routes.