Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

128 N Bradford

128 North Bradford Street · No Longer Available
Location

128 North Bradford Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Patterson Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
Available March 1, 2020.

Beautiful row home in Patterson Park. Just steps to the park and the bus line. Walk to Johns Hopkins, Subway, Canton and Fells Point.

2 bedrooms + office/den; 1 bathroom; unfinished basement with plenty of storage; outdoor space for grilling, bicycle storage and alley access.

Fully renovated in 2013, including an all new kitchen with granite counter tops and all stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, gas range, microwave and dishwasher); new washer and dryer; new CAC; new paint and bamboo floors throughout.

Lease terms include: 1 year lease; security deposit equal to 1 month rent; renter's insurance; pets subject to approval; no smoking; bank checking account required as rent must be paid electronically via online ACH check payment system (provided by landlord).

Applicant requirements include: verifiable gross monthly income greater than or equal to 3 times the monthly rent; credit score of 650 or above; no prior evictions or appearances in rent court; no criminal record.
Single unit, 3 story row home in Patterson Park.

Completely renovated in 2013.

Quiet street, 1.5 blocks from Patterson Park, 6 blocks to John Hopkins, and 10 blocks to Canton and Fells Point. Close to subway and major bus routes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 N Bradford have any available units?
128 N Bradford doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 128 N Bradford have?
Some of 128 N Bradford's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 N Bradford currently offering any rent specials?
128 N Bradford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 N Bradford pet-friendly?
Yes, 128 N Bradford is pet friendly.
Does 128 N Bradford offer parking?
No, 128 N Bradford does not offer parking.
Does 128 N Bradford have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 128 N Bradford offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 N Bradford have a pool?
No, 128 N Bradford does not have a pool.
Does 128 N Bradford have accessible units?
No, 128 N Bradford does not have accessible units.
Does 128 N Bradford have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 N Bradford has units with dishwashers.
