in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated microwave refrigerator

This meticulously maintained stunning renovation by Charleene Doverspike is available for rent in Patterson Park. Come home to elegance and sophistication. The details at 127 N Lakewood will make you feel right at home. Fabulous light and hardwood floors throughout, gorgeous gourmet kitchen & stunning finishes. Easy commute to Johns Hopkins and area amenities. Attentive local landlords ensure a hassle free rental experience.