1258 Sargeant St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1258 Sargeant St

1258 Sargeant Street · No Longer Available
Location

1258 Sargeant Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Washington Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
****CALL OR TEXT RON TODAY!!! ****443-447-5238**** This is a lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in baltimore just a stones throw from all major highways this location is a commuters dream! Home features an open floor plan on the first level complete with beautiful hardwood floors! Kitchen is newly renovated and fully upgraded! Stainless Steele appliances, lovely countertops and plenty of cabinet space! 1st level will also feature a 1/2 bath! Move to the basement you have a bedroom and a lovely full bath also in basement you will find your washer/dryer. 2nd level will feature 2 very spacious bedrooms and a gorgeous full bath! DO NOT MISS OUT ON THIS GREAT DEAL BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1258 Sargeant St have any available units?
1258 Sargeant St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1258 Sargeant St have?
Some of 1258 Sargeant St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1258 Sargeant St currently offering any rent specials?
1258 Sargeant St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1258 Sargeant St pet-friendly?
No, 1258 Sargeant St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1258 Sargeant St offer parking?
No, 1258 Sargeant St does not offer parking.
Does 1258 Sargeant St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1258 Sargeant St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1258 Sargeant St have a pool?
No, 1258 Sargeant St does not have a pool.
Does 1258 Sargeant St have accessible units?
No, 1258 Sargeant St does not have accessible units.
Does 1258 Sargeant St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1258 Sargeant St does not have units with dishwashers.
