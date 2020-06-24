1258 Sargeant St

Amenities

****CALL OR TEXT RON TODAY!!! ****443-447-5238**** This is a lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in baltimore just a stones throw from all major highways this location is a commuters dream! Home features an open floor plan on the first level complete with beautiful hardwood floors! Kitchen is newly renovated and fully upgraded! Stainless Steele appliances, lovely countertops and plenty of cabinet space! 1st level will also feature a 1/2 bath! Move to the basement you have a bedroom and a lovely full bath also in basement you will find your washer/dryer. 2nd level will feature 2 very spacious bedrooms and a gorgeous full bath! DO NOT MISS OUT ON THIS GREAT DEAL BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!!