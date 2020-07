Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2 bedroom, 2 bath CONDO; Comes with one parking spot and ability for additional street parking; This condo has been updated with all the latest finishes and is VERY CLEAN. Water included. Tenant Pays for all other utilities. Pets under 20 pounds will be considered on a case by case basis. Available for immediate move-in. COME SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL CONDO W/ FIREPLACE AND PARKING!!! (fee for parking hang-tag)