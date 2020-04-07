All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1248 James Street

1248 James Street · No Longer Available
Location

1248 James Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Washington Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
hot tub
Renovated 2 Bedroom TH w/ Rooftop Deck - Washington Village/Carroll Park! - Renovated 2 bedroom townhouse with roof-top deck and sweeping city views only steps away from Carroll Park! Easy access to both I-95 and MLK Blvd. Main floor offers open living/dining room with beautiful wood flooring throughout, bonus bath, and recessed lighting. Updated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances leading to a fenced rear patio perfect for entertaining. Upper level has 2 spacious bedrooms and updated spa bath with soaking tub and separate custom tiled shower enclosure. Finished lower level adds tons of living space and a full size washer/dryer is included in unit!

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2002039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1248 James Street have any available units?
1248 James Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1248 James Street have?
Some of 1248 James Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1248 James Street currently offering any rent specials?
1248 James Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1248 James Street pet-friendly?
No, 1248 James Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1248 James Street offer parking?
No, 1248 James Street does not offer parking.
Does 1248 James Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1248 James Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1248 James Street have a pool?
No, 1248 James Street does not have a pool.
Does 1248 James Street have accessible units?
No, 1248 James Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1248 James Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1248 James Street does not have units with dishwashers.
