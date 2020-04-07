1248 James Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors 24hr maintenance recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance hot tub

Renovated 2 Bedroom TH w/ Rooftop Deck - Washington Village/Carroll Park! - Renovated 2 bedroom townhouse with roof-top deck and sweeping city views only steps away from Carroll Park! Easy access to both I-95 and MLK Blvd. Main floor offers open living/dining room with beautiful wood flooring throughout, bonus bath, and recessed lighting. Updated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances leading to a fenced rear patio perfect for entertaining. Upper level has 2 spacious bedrooms and updated spa bath with soaking tub and separate custom tiled shower enclosure. Finished lower level adds tons of living space and a full size washer/dryer is included in unit!



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2002039)