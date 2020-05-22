All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 124 S BROADWAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
124 S BROADWAY
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:16 AM

124 S BROADWAY

124 South Broadway · (410) 740-1200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

124 South Broadway, Baltimore, MD 21231
Washington Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 2654 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Fully renovated Upper Fells studio featuring granite counter tops, hardwood floors, tall ceilings, and stainless steel appliances. Complete with AC and privately fenced exterior common area. Secured, gated parking available on the corner of E Pratt and Regester for a nominal fee. Pets and vouchers accepted on a case by case basis. Coin operated washer/dryer in basement. Laundromat across the street. Please note - this is a large unit within a legally zoned four-unit building; it is not the entire townhome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None: paid.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 S BROADWAY have any available units?
124 S BROADWAY has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 S BROADWAY have?
Some of 124 S BROADWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 S BROADWAY currently offering any rent specials?
124 S BROADWAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 S BROADWAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 S BROADWAY is pet friendly.
Does 124 S BROADWAY offer parking?
Yes, 124 S BROADWAY does offer parking.
Does 124 S BROADWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 124 S BROADWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 S BROADWAY have a pool?
No, 124 S BROADWAY does not have a pool.
Does 124 S BROADWAY have accessible units?
No, 124 S BROADWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 124 S BROADWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 S BROADWAY has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 124 S BROADWAY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Symphony Center
1020 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Camden Court
300 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Abell
1 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
3909 Dolfield Ave
3909 Dolfield Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
26 Calvert
26 S Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity