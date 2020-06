Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

$2100 for 6 Month lease. Nice 3 bedroom rental with PARKING! Available NOW! This home has an open 1st floor layout with large living room leading into a good sized kitchen with 1/2 Bath and Laundry room in rear, leading to rear parking pad. 2nd floor has 2 good sized bedrooms with 1 full bath and 3rd floor has 1 good sized bedroom with full bath, joined with a rec room and front balcony deck! Make this your new home NOW and start enjoying the CITY LIFE!