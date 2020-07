Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated oven refrigerator

ALL NEW!!!! Totally renovated with the utmost in quality and taste! Ideally located in downtown, at the corner of Mulberry and Park Avenues. Tons of light! Close to transportation, wonderful restaurants, museums and Enoch Pratt Library. A must see!