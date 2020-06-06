All apartments in Baltimore
1226 South Clinton Street, Apt 1
1226 South Clinton Street, Apt 1

1226 South Clinton Street · (410) 777-8240
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1226 South Clinton Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
SPECTACULAR PENTHOUSE LOFT WITH DECK AND HARBOR VIEWS! JUST RENOVATED! Right across the street from Canton Dog Park on a prime block with easy parking, this one-of-a-kind home offers soaring cathedral ceilings throughout and windows all around on three exposures. A private entry foyer provides a convenient spot to leave coat and shoes and sets the mood for what's to come. A short flight of stairs gives a dramatic introduction to the spacious living room, with its high ceiling and large window to the south with harbor views. Distinctive architectural cutouts invite views into the adjacent fully-equipped gourmet kitchen, with top-of-line appliances and plenty of space for dining. The kitchen opens onto a Baltimore trophy: an expansive, private rooftop deck -- the perfect spot for al fresco dining, cookouts and watching Fourth of July fireworks. The bedroom off the living room takes full advantage of the corner with another large window to the south as well as two more to the east. The quiet rear bedroom trades exposure for privacy, with its own en-suite half-bath. The luxury main bath offers a full-size stand-up shower and double vanity, as well as convenient access to the laundry/storage room with full-size washer and dryer. Both bedrooms offer generous closet space as well as ceiling fans, and both bathrooms are equipped with full-height storage cabinets for all your linens and supplies. When the weather isn't right for dining on your own deck, you can always meet friends for dinner (or make new ones) at the classic Lighthouse Tavern downstairs. NO SMOKING. QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY.
Classic Baltimore cluster of brick rowhouses in the heart of historic Canton, at the corner of South Clinton and Toone Streets and right across from popular Canton Dog Park. Anchored by Lighthouse Tavern, updated units range from spacious 1BRs to airy 2BR penthouse with private deck and harbor views. Pets welcome with additional deposit. No smoking. Renter's insurance required. Minimum qualifications apply: https://baltimore-land.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/documents.*****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1226 South Clinton Street, Apt 1 have any available units?
1226 South Clinton Street, Apt 1 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1226 South Clinton Street, Apt 1 have?
Some of 1226 South Clinton Street, Apt 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1226 South Clinton Street, Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1226 South Clinton Street, Apt 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1226 South Clinton Street, Apt 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1226 South Clinton Street, Apt 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1226 South Clinton Street, Apt 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1226 South Clinton Street, Apt 1 does offer parking.
Does 1226 South Clinton Street, Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1226 South Clinton Street, Apt 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1226 South Clinton Street, Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 1226 South Clinton Street, Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1226 South Clinton Street, Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 1226 South Clinton Street, Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1226 South Clinton Street, Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1226 South Clinton Street, Apt 1 has units with dishwashers.
