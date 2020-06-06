1226 South Clinton Street, Apt 1

Amenities

SPECTACULAR PENTHOUSE LOFT WITH DECK AND HARBOR VIEWS! JUST RENOVATED! Right across the street from Canton Dog Park on a prime block with easy parking, this one-of-a-kind home offers soaring cathedral ceilings throughout and windows all around on three exposures. A private entry foyer provides a convenient spot to leave coat and shoes and sets the mood for what's to come. A short flight of stairs gives a dramatic introduction to the spacious living room, with its high ceiling and large window to the south with harbor views. Distinctive architectural cutouts invite views into the adjacent fully-equipped gourmet kitchen, with top-of-line appliances and plenty of space for dining. The kitchen opens onto a Baltimore trophy: an expansive, private rooftop deck -- the perfect spot for al fresco dining, cookouts and watching Fourth of July fireworks. The bedroom off the living room takes full advantage of the corner with another large window to the south as well as two more to the east. The quiet rear bedroom trades exposure for privacy, with its own en-suite half-bath. The luxury main bath offers a full-size stand-up shower and double vanity, as well as convenient access to the laundry/storage room with full-size washer and dryer. Both bedrooms offer generous closet space as well as ceiling fans, and both bathrooms are equipped with full-height storage cabinets for all your linens and supplies. When the weather isn't right for dining on your own deck, you can always meet friends for dinner (or make new ones) at the classic Lighthouse Tavern downstairs. NO SMOKING. QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY.

Classic Baltimore cluster of brick rowhouses in the heart of historic Canton, at the corner of South Clinton and Toone Streets and right across from popular Canton Dog Park. Anchored by Lighthouse Tavern, updated units range from spacious 1BRs to airy 2BR penthouse with private deck and harbor views. Pets welcome with additional deposit. No smoking. Renter's insurance required. Minimum qualifications apply: https://baltimore-land.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/documents.*****