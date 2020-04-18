122 ROCHESTER PLACE

Amenities

Another One That Checks All The Boxes - 3 beds of equal sizes, 3 baths, Roof-deck and Superb Location! Property features a designer kitchen with stainless steel appliances, solid surface counters and custom cabinetry! Three areas to entertain - Deck off kitchen w/ additional Patio, Deck off Bedroom and Roof-deck! Other highlights include hardwoods, french doors, wall mounted vanities, custom bathroom tiling, backsplash, window treatments, ceiling fans, recessed lighting, great natural lighting and more! Uniquely located between both sections of Patterson Park on a Beautiful Brick Street!