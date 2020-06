Amenities

hardwood floors

Fantastic 3 bedroom/2 bathroom townhome in Central West Baltimore



Property highlights:

- Extremely well kept with hardwood floors throughout

- Plenty of space with 3 good sized bedrooms and unfinished basement for storage

- Enjoy the quiet neighborhood with fenced in backyard

- Great location close to public transportation, school, restaurants, and more!

- Vouchers welcome

- No pets



Available today!



No Pets Allowed



