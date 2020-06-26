1218 N. Decker Ave.

Amenities

GORGEOUS RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM HOME WITH AN OPEN BASEMENT! ACCEPTING 2 BEDROOM VOUCHERS! This 2 bedroom home is move in ready with fresh paint, gleaming hardwood floors and brand new wall to wall carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen has granite counters, stylish white wood cabinets, a gas range and refrigerator. There's a large porch as well as a fenced backyard. Each bedroom has plenty of closet space and lots of natural light. Call today to schedule a tour!



(RLNE4916399)