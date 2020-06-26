All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM

1218 N. Decker Ave.

1218 North Decker Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1218 North Decker Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Berea

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
FABULOUS RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM HOUSE FOR RENT! - Fabulous renovated 2 Bedroom Townhome! Many updates throughout!
GORGEOUS RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM HOME WITH AN OPEN BASEMENT! ACCEPTING 2 BEDROOM VOUCHERS! This 2 bedroom home is move in ready with fresh paint, gleaming hardwood floors and brand new wall to wall carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen has granite counters, stylish white wood cabinets, a gas range and refrigerator. There's a large porch as well as a fenced backyard. Each bedroom has plenty of closet space and lots of natural light. Call today to schedule a tour!

(RLNE4916399)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1218 N. Decker Ave. have any available units?
1218 N. Decker Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1218 N. Decker Ave. have?
Some of 1218 N. Decker Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1218 N. Decker Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1218 N. Decker Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 N. Decker Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1218 N. Decker Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1218 N. Decker Ave. offer parking?
No, 1218 N. Decker Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1218 N. Decker Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1218 N. Decker Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 N. Decker Ave. have a pool?
No, 1218 N. Decker Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1218 N. Decker Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1218 N. Decker Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 N. Decker Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1218 N. Decker Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
