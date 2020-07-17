All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1216 Sheridan Ave

1216 Sheridan Avenue · (443) 708-4698
Location

1216 Sheridan Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21239
New Northwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1216 Sheridan Ave · Avail. Jul 28

$1,350

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1064 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
24hr maintenance
1216 Sheridan Ave Available 07/28/20 Sunny 3 Bedroom Townhome in Woodbourne ~ HUGE Backyard! - Sunny 3 bedroom in Woodbourne area boasts large windows, freshly stained hardwood floors, and HUGE backyard! Main level living room features floor to ceiling windows for ample natural light. Separate dining are has large bay windows and leads to kitchen with sleek black appliances and beautiful tile backsplash. Go from kitchen directly outside to tree-lined fenced backyard with back parking pad! Upper level features three bedrooms accompanied by a vintage full bath for ultimate convenience. Lower level offers large partially finished basement, bonus storage area, and "Baltimore flush", making it the perfect project space or entertainment room. Close to Morgan State!

Pets considered with additional deposit.
Proof of renter’s insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers
https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/

(RLNE5891036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 Sheridan Ave have any available units?
1216 Sheridan Ave has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1216 Sheridan Ave have?
Some of 1216 Sheridan Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1216 Sheridan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1216 Sheridan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 Sheridan Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1216 Sheridan Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1216 Sheridan Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1216 Sheridan Ave offers parking.
Does 1216 Sheridan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1216 Sheridan Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 Sheridan Ave have a pool?
No, 1216 Sheridan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1216 Sheridan Ave have accessible units?
No, 1216 Sheridan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 Sheridan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1216 Sheridan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
