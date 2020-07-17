Amenities

1216 Sheridan Ave Available 07/28/20 Sunny 3 Bedroom Townhome in Woodbourne ~ HUGE Backyard! - Sunny 3 bedroom in Woodbourne area boasts large windows, freshly stained hardwood floors, and HUGE backyard! Main level living room features floor to ceiling windows for ample natural light. Separate dining are has large bay windows and leads to kitchen with sleek black appliances and beautiful tile backsplash. Go from kitchen directly outside to tree-lined fenced backyard with back parking pad! Upper level features three bedrooms accompanied by a vintage full bath for ultimate convenience. Lower level offers large partially finished basement, bonus storage area, and "Baltimore flush", making it the perfect project space or entertainment room. Close to Morgan State!



Pets considered with additional deposit.

Proof of renter’s insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com



